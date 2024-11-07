Columbus congressman honored by Bartholomew County Republicans

Outgoing Columbus Congressman Greg Pence was honored on election night by Bartholomew County Republicans.

Bartholomew County Treasurer Barb Hackman thanked Pence for his service to the country and especially to Bartholomew County. She said the community is going to miss having one of the Pence brothers in Washington DC. Prior to Greg Pence holding the seat, it was held by his younger brother Mike Pence who went on to be elected as Indiana governor and vice [resident.

Pence said one of the best part of being in Congress is when local students come to the Capitol to visit.

Pence thanked his wife Denice, saying that as Congressman he spent nearly six months of every year in Washington DC. He said he couldn’t have done it without her.

Pence chose to retire at the end of this year after three terms in Congress.

Photo: Outgoing Congressman Greg Pence and his wife Denice at the Tuesday night Bartholomew County Republican gathering. White River Broadcasting photo.