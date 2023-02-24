Columbus colleges holding information sessions

The Columbus Air Park Campus on Central Avenue will be holding events on Sunday aimed at students interested in attending school three.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, there’s an event aimed at Latino families called “Ven Y Conoce.” It is meant for students in 7th through 12th grades and their families who want to learn more about higher education and post-high school opportunities in Columbus. It will include opportunities to tour the facilities at the campus and meet with representatives of the schools. There will also be information about scholarships, degrees and technical careers.

All presentations and materials for this event are in Spanish. The event is being held in partnership with Tu Futuro, IUPUC, Ivy Tech, and Purdue Polytechnic.

Also on Sunday, IUPUC will be taking part in College Goal Sunday. Financial aid professionals will be on hand to walk participants through the filing process for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

College Goal Sunday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at IUPUC.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will be entered in a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships.

You can get more information or find other sites at CollegeGoalSunday.org

Columbus Learning Center photo courtesy of the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.