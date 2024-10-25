Columbus City Utilities Announces Election Day and Veteran’s Day Office Closures

Columbus City Utilities has announced that they will be closed on Election Day November 5th, resuming regular buisness hours on Wednesday November 6th at 7AM. Additionally, they will also be closed on Veteran’s Day Monday November 11th. Regular Business hours will resume on Tuesday November 12th aat 7AM. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service you are encouraged to call the business office at 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.