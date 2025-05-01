Columbus City Cemetery to host Talking Tombstones fundraiser

Talking Tombstones, a fundraiser for the Bartholomew County Historical Society and Columbus Parks Foundation, will be returning next week the Columbus city cemetery.

The Friday, May 9th event will feature actors taking on the roles of famous residents of the past who are buried in the cemetery. There will more than 20 stations you can visit at your own pace. The city cemetery is just south of Donner Park.

There will also be a food truck you can visit, located in the parking lot off of 19th Street.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. next Friday with entrance to the cemetery at 16th and 19th streets.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the night of the event. You can get them through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-tombstones-tickets-883833609117 at the Bartholomew County Historical Society museum on Third Street or at the event.

For more information you can call the historical society at 812-372-3541.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society