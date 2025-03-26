Columbus city cemetery cleanup set for Tuesday

The Columbus City Cemetery is set for a spring cleanup on Tuesday.

The cemetery is just south of Donner Park. If you have a family plot in the cemetery you are asked to pick up any items you wish to save by Monday.

The city parks department workers will remove and discard any worn or out-of-season decorations that remain on the ground during the April 1st cleanup.

The fall cleanup is set for October 1st.

For more information you can call 812-376-2599.