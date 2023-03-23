Columbus chosen for Tree City USA honor

Columbus has been named as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, the city announced recently

The award recognizes communities for effective urban forest management. To qualify, cities must meet four requirements including maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

More information on the program is available at https://www.arborday.org/programs/treeCityUSA/index.cfm.