Columbus chamber recognizes award winners at annual meeting

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce recognized community residents with awards at its annual meeting including a married couple who received the prestigious Community Service Award.

The chamber held its 116th annual meeting at The Commons Wednesday with more than 400 people in attendance.

Among those recognized with awards were Don and Shirley Trapp who received the Community Service Award. The Business Excellence Award went to Viewpoint Books. The Crump Theatre and Project Encore, which brought the theater back to life, were recognized as the Community Project of the Year.

Jim Pfaffenberger of Columbus North High School, was recognized as the recipient of this year’s Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

The keynote speaker at the event was Scott McKain, a former WCSI personality and now national business speaker.

Photo: Don and Shirley Trapp speak after receiving the Community Service Award at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting Wednesday afternoon. WRB photo