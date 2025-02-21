Columbus chamber hosting session with legislators

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its next gathering with local legislators on Monday.

The sessions allow local business leaders to find out more about how upcoming legislation may affect your business and workforce. This session will come just after the mid-point of the legislative session, as all bills that can move forward must have already been approved by their original chamber and moved on to the next at this point in the calendar.

According to the chamber the session will focus on bills of the greatest concerns to chamber members, including those having to do with K-12 education, childcare and early learning, workforce and economic development, infrastructure and healthcare.

The session will start at 8 a.m. on Monday at City Hall. Chamber members can find a link to register at columbusareachamber.com