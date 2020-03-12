Columbus Chamber delays annual meeting due to virus concerns

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be postponing its annual meeting due to virus concerns. Cindy Frey, president of the local chamber, announced this morning that the event will be rescheduled for May 15th.

She said the choice was made to delay “out of an abundance of caution and respect for members’ health.”

The lunchtime event was to have been held at The Commons on March 25the and normally has a crowd of 500 or more. Frey said there were already 430 tickets sold and those will be honored at the rescheduled event.

The Women in Leadership Lunch, which was originally scheduled for May 15 at The Commons, will be rescheduled for later this year.