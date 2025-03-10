Columbus campus to aid students with Ivy Tech Day fundraiser

Ivy Tech is planning another major fundraising drive next month in support of Ivy Tech Day.

According to the Columbus campus, Ivy Tech Day will be celebrated on April 8th and you are encouraged to donate during the 24-hour fundraising event. Money raised that day will be dedicated to student success, scholarships, and transformative programs.

Last year, Ivy Tech Columbus raised more than $13,000 on Ivy Tech Day. Statewide the annual day of giving raised more than $400,000 for students across the college system.

According to the school, more than 10,000 students are enrolled in the Ivy Tech Columbus area which includes Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

Ivy Tech contributes nearly $4 billion annually to Indiana’s economy. Over 80% of graduates remain in the state.

Ivy Tech was founded on March 15, 1963. This is the third year for the annual day of giving.

Donations can be made at ivytech.edu/giveday starting at midnight on April 8.