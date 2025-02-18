Columbus campus hosting Spanish-language event

The AirPark Columbus campus will be holding a Spanish-language event on Sunday to help families and students learn about educational opportunities here.

The event will offer information about the admissions process, degrees and programs, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities. There will also be campus tours and time for individual questions.

All presentations and materials for this event will be in Spanish.

The event is being organized by with TuFuturo, Indiana University Columbus, Ivy Tech Community College, and Purdue Polytechnic Institute.

The event will start at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue.