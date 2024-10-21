Columbus business groups plan to unveil new downtown headquarters

As the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation plan to celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters next week, the organizations are thanking the community, members and supporters for bringing the project to life after a devastating fire.

The chamber had operated at the corner of Fifth and Franklin Streets for 50 years until the December 2022 fire destroyed the neighboring building, and the adjoining offices suffered severe smoke and water damage.

For 19 months, the groups were without a permanent home.

Cindy Frey, president of the chamber explains

{audio} https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/20241021-Cindy-Frey-3.mp3 https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/20241021-Cindy-Frey-2.mp3 https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/20241021-Cindy-Frey-1.mp3

The organizations initially operated off site before moving to temporary offices in space provided by Cummins. In December of last year, the city of Columbus through the redevelopment commission provided the groups with a $400 thousand dollar grant to help purchase and rehabilitate the new location at the corner of Franklin and Third Streets, next door to the Crump Theater and across the street from the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building.

According to plans outlined with the city, the move had a total price tag of about $1.4 million dollars. That included $555 thousand to purchase the building, more than $600 thousand in renovations and improvements and nearly $175 thousand in other expenses including furniture.

Frey, president of the chamber, said there is still some work to be done, with the hope for future improvements if funding is available.

Frey said that the Chamber has been working with the LAA Office designers to come up with a landmark look for downtown Columbus.

The two groups are planning the grand opening and ribbon cutting for 4 p.m. on October 30th at the new building at 230 and 250 Franklin Street. You can get more information and RSVP at https://business.columbusareachamber.com/events/details/columbus-area-chamber-of-commerce-greater-columbus-economic-development-corp-ribbon-cutting-celebration-5667

-0