Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree returns Saturday to Nexus Park

The Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree is returning on Saturday to Nexus Park.

The bluegrass and gospel music show begins with an open jam at 4 and you are encouraged to bring your instrument. Group performances will begin at 5 and will include bands such as Rocky Branch, Bluegrass Express and Backroad Hollow.

The Jamboree is free but donations are accepted and concessions will be available for sale.

The show is sponsored by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center. To get more information you can call 812-376-0714.