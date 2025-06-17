Columbus Black Heritage Trail to be celebrated Thursday

A new trail of historic markers celebrating the history of African American businesses in downtown Columbus will have a celebration on Thursday, Juneteenth.

The Black Heritage Trail includes 10 bronze marker signs on the downtown sidewalks in a walking tour. Paulette Roberts has been documenting the history of black business owners in downtown Columbus. She said all but one of the heritage trail sites is on Washington Street.

Roberts has been working on the history project for more than 20 years and giving tours of those sites. Her work has led to the installation of the sidewalk placards documenting what businesses used to be located where.

Roberts explains:

Funding for the project came from grants from the African American Foundation of Bartholomew County, the Benjamin R. (Mickey) King Endowed Fund and Heritage Fund with the assistance of the Landmark Columbus Foundation.

Opening festivities will be from 5 to 7 p.m.. Thursday at the Sixth Street Arts Alley with a ribbon cutting at 5:30.

There will also be food from Stunna’s Meal Prep and Jack Rabbits, music by DJ Smooth G and drinks form Lemonade Bros and Elev8.

You can RSVP for Thursday’s event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-heritage-trail-ribbon-cutting-celebration-tickets-1378002615919

Photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation