Columbus Area Visitors Center Announces Results of Brand Study

The Columbus Area Visitors Center announced Tuesday the results of a comprehensive brand study conducted by nationally respected tourism research firm Longwood’s International. The study conducted in March analyzed consumer perceptions, advertising effectiveness, and the broader economic image of Columbus and highlights the city’s growing strength as a compelling destination and a vibrant place to work, live, and invest. The research’s key findings found that a significant portion of travelers recalled seeing Columbus tourism advertising. Columbus performed well in image comparisons with similar destinations standing out for its architecture, public art, and welcoming atmosphere. Travels responded positively to the city’s historic charm and cultural appeal. Most significantly the study revealed that exposure to Columbus’s tourism advertising had a measurable positive impact on the city’s broader image. Most travelers who saw the ad campaign were more likely to rate Columbus highly as a place to live, start a career, retire, or start a business. The strongest image gains were observed among those who both saw the advertising and had visited Columbus in the past two years.