Columbus apartment wall damaged in electrical blaze

Firefighters say there was about $5,000 in damages after an electrical fire yesterday in a Columbus apartment.

Columbus Fire Department was called to the Bloomfield Apartments on Sims Court at about 2:39 p.m. yesterday afternoon after a resident noticed the smell of smoke inside their apartment and called for help. Firefighters discovered light smoke on the balcony and thicker smoke inside the third floor apartment, but no flames were visible. They tracked the smoke down to a power outlet and after shutting off the power, they cut into the outside wall to find charred wood and burned electrical lines inside. The fire damage was confined to the space between the interior and exterior walls.

Firefighters say that a fire alarm was activated and everyone was evacuated from the building and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.