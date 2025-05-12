Columbus announce details of Ethnic Expo

The city of Columbus is making plans for the 40th annual Ethnic Expo.

The downtown event will be held October 10th and 11th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days in the area behind and around Columbus City Hall.

Although the festival started in 1984, making last year technically the 40th year, the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID.

The festival celebrates the city’s diversity and rich cultural traditions. It features live performances of international music, dancing, authentic cuisine and bazaar market vendors, along with free children’s activities.

First Financial Bank will be the presenting sponsor again this year.