Columbus animal shelter hosting adoption event, garden tour

Columbus Animal Care Services, the city operated animal shelter, will be holding a special adoption event on Saturday for older dogs.

During the event, adoptions for dogs older than six months will be available for $5. All animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped before going home.

If you are a renter, you should bring any rental agreement or contract that shows you are allowed to have pets, or a way to contact your landlord.

The adoption event will be from 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the shelter on Arnold Street, at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Organizers also say this is a good chance to check out the Forever Home Gardens at the shelter. The garden features primarily native plants, which reduce maintenance, improve soil quality and drainage and support native insects, butterflies and birds. New to the gardens this year raised beds and a dog sensory garden. Potted native plant starts from the garden will also be available. the garden is open from 10 to 1 on Saturday.

You can find more information at columbus.in.gov