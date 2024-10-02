Columbus airport accepting donations Thursday for hurricane relief

A crisis response group will be accepting donations Thursday at Columbus Municipal Airport to fly to North Carolina to help those in need.

According to the Civilian Crisis Response team, since the donations will be flown into the affected areas by plane or dropped by helicopter, they are being very specific in what their needs are and what items they can accept. The group says they must ensure that aircraft are kept within their weight and balance limits and that nothing can be shipped that would go against FAA regulations or be unsafe.

Items being accepted include

Powdered baby food, diapers and wet wipes.

Small Bags of pet food less than 15 pounds and canned pet food.

Ready to eat foods in sturdy packages such as tuna or peanut butter and they must not require an opener.

Portable electric lanterns with solar being preferred. If you provide a battery-powered lantern you should also provide battries.

Trash bags and toilet paper.

Sanitary napkins and hygiene items such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and adult wet wipes

Plastic silverware and paper plates.

Plastic tarps

Insulin needles

Alcohol wipes

You can drop off items at the Columbus Municipal Airport main terminal on Ray Boll Boulevard from 7 to 7 on Thursday

You can also help out by donating money to buy supplies through the the Civilian Crisis Response Team website at www.7ccrt.org/donate

Photo courtesy of Columbus Municipal Airport