Columbus adds new civilian fire inspector

The Columbus Fire Department has added a new civilian fire inspector position to help keep up with the community’s growth and the demands for inspection services.

According to the department, Drew Baldwin is the first civilian fire inspector. Baldwin, originally from Whiteland, obtained his Fire Inspector certification in 2023 and worked part-time as a Fire Inspector with the Greenwood Fire Department before joining CFD. Previously, Baldwin was a sworn Firefighter with the Shelbyville Fire Department. Baldwin also holds a Fire Investigator certification.

He will join the two sworn fire inspectors in the department conducting fire and life safety building inspections and will eventually work with them on fire investigations.

Fire inspectors search for fire hazards in buildings, recommend prevention measures, ensure compliance with state and local fire regulations and provide education to enhance safety within the community.

Last year, Columbus had 1,869 buildings that required inspections. The Department conducted 952 on-site inspection visits which included 201 inspections of established buildings and 284 inspections of new construction or remodels. Many of those required multiple visits from inspectors.

Columbus Fire Chief Andy Lay said that adding an additional inspector was a necessity to keep up with growth in the community and ensure safety. He said “Increasing our inspection capabilities simply gets us in more doors and if needed, our inspectors can work with property owners to address concerns or code violations.