College Goal Sunday to be Held February 23rd

Financial aid professionals will be at IU Columbus helping collegebound students and their families with the most important form for financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 23rd at 39 sites across Indiana. In Columbus the event will be held at 4601 Central Ave, (Door 2).

This free program assists Indiana students with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, many scholarships, and even federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. Filing must occur by the State of Indiana priority deadline of April 15 to guarantee state aid for those that qualify. Most families and students find filing out this particular paperwork a difficult task, making this event crucially important for incoming college students.

Students who are interested in attending should come with their parents or guardians, bring completed 2023 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other 2023 income and benefits information.

Students who have worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.

Volunteers will be available to assist with the online form and answer all families’ individual questions during College Goal Sunday. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters available. A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.

Attendees could possibly win a scholarship from College Goal Sunday

Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

For more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.