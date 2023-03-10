Columbus East Coach Brent Chitty Resigns.

After thirteen seasons as the head basketball coach at Columbus East High School, Coach Brent Chitty has resigned as coach. Regarding stepping down from this role Coach Chitty said, “I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to coach at Columbus East and to have worked with such great student-athletes over the past thirteen years. I look forward to continuing my role as a teacher in BCSC.”

Columbus East Assistant Athletic Director David Miller remarked, “Coach Chitty has made a positive impact on many student athletes over the last thirteen years at Columbus East High School. Columbus East Athletic Department would like to thank him for all that he has done for student-athletes, his dedication and leadership to Olympian boys basketball over the many years.”

Before taking the head coach position at Columbus East, Chitty was head coach at Evansville Central and Owen Valley and an assistant coach at Bloomington North High School.

Columbus East High School Principal Mark Newell said, “Brent has always cared about his players as student-athletes first and foremost. He has prepared his players for their future and laid the foundation for their future success. He will continue to have a positive impact on his students in the classroom.”

When asked about the future of Olympian Basketball, Coach Chitty noted, “My hope and prayer is that the boys will continue to work hard and do their best for the new coach so that they can be great in the classroom and great on the court.”