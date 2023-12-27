Close-air support training set for Thursday at Atterbury

A reminder that Camp Atterbury ranges will be training with aerial artillery tomorrow, as an AC-130J Ghostrider plane is expected to be overhead in our area.

The Air Force platform is a modified C-130 Hercules cargo plane outfitted for ground support. It is armed with a 105mm howitzer and 30 mm minigun. The plane will firing its weapons while it makes a 45 degree bank around its targets.

Versions of the gunship have been in use by the Air Force since the Vietnam War.

The training is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Camp Atterbury Facebook page