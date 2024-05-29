Clifford residents warned to boil water prior to drinking

Eastern Bartholomew Water customers in the Clifford area are under a boil water advisory after water mains were damaged in the area by contractors causing water outages.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.