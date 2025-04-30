Classic Shelbyville theater closes after insurance dropped

A classic Shelbyville theater is suspending operations after an adjoining building has been condemned.

The Strand Theatre announced yesterday that the City of Shelbyville has condemned the former livery stable from the late 1800s and the building must be demolished. The theatre says the former stables are structurally the back portion of the Strand with a partner wall. The theater notified its insurance company that the neighboring building had been deemed unsafe. Today, the theatre was informed that the insurance company would be canceling the Strand’s policy.

Without the insurance coverage, the Strand has canceled all upcoming performances and events. Refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased through June 1st, while the group tries to resolve the situation. If it cannot be resolved, tickets for later events will also be refunded.

The Strand was originally build in 1916 and reopened in 2008 by an all-volunteer group which acquired, renovated and now operates the Strand. Organizers say The Strand Theatre is 100 percent funded by ticket and event revenue and does not have the resources to survive the closure. The group will be looking for outside funding to continue.

Photo courtesy of Strand Theater Facebook page.