Classic car show to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

There will be a classic car show this morning to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Traditions of Columbus will be holding the show with 30 vintage vehicles from 10 to noon today at its Goeller Boulevard location. The third annual event will also include a bounce house, live music and you can purchase food and drinks. All proceeds will go to support the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana, which funds research, early detection and quality care and support.

Traditions of Columbus provides assisted living, memory care and independent living.