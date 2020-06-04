Local News Top Story 

City worker dies in crash with train

admin
Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Columbus city workers are mourning the loss of of one of their own. The city announced that a Columbus City Utilities employee, Brandon S. Hendershot, was killed when the dump truck he was driving was hit by a Louisville & Indiana train Wednesday afternoon near Indianapolis and Long roads. That is at the Shelby Materials plant.

The city says that Hendershot was a water distribution laborer who had worked for the city since last September.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop said “our hearts go out to everyone who has been a part of Brandon’s life. My wife, Pam, and I both offer our sincere prayers and support to Brandon’s family.”

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and a Lifeline helicopter was called to the scene. Traffic was tied up for several hours.