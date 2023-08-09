City planners to hear Columbus Regional Hospital property proposal

You still have a few hours to weigh in a proposed plan for the use of a nearly 700 acre piece of property on the west side of Columbus, between the interstate and downtown.

The Columbus Plan Commission will be considering the City View district plan for the property owned by Columbus Regional Health this afternoon. The area has previously been known as Garden City Farms. The proposed district plan includes a future health care facility, residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, and a research & development campus. It sets aside open spaces, green corridors, and room for other amenities.

The plan, if adopted by the city, would guide the future development of the property by becoming a master plan for the hospital and a part of the city of Columbus Comprehensive Plan. If approved at today’s meeting, the next step would send the plan to Columbus City Council for final adoption.

The plan commission meets at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon at Columbus City Hall.

While you can attend the meeting this afternoon to hear the presentation and make your voice heard, if you would like to file written comments before this afternoon’s meeting, you have until noon.

You can email your comments to [email protected]. For more information: https://www.columbus.in.gov/planning/columbus-current-projects/