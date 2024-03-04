City partners with Nexux Park clinic for employees, retirees

The city of Columbus has announced a partnership with a new clinic in Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall, that will serve city employees and retirees, as well as their famlies and dependents.

Mayor Mary Ferdon said that the Employer Health Partners clinic partnership is a collaboration with Columbus Regional Health and was possible due to the expanded medical office space in the newly revamped mall space. She said the new clinic will save taxpayers money by providing care to those on the city’s SIHO Healthcare Plan.

The clinic partnership is already in place between CRH and the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation.