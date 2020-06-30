City officials offer safety tips for fireworks fun

Columbus officials want to remind you to be safe if you are planning to use fireworks this holiday season. Fireworks can only be possessed or used by those 18 or older, unless an adult is present.

According to safety tips released by the city, you should never smoke or consume alcohol while setting off fireworks. You should not attempt to make or alter fireworks. While setting off fireworks, you should have a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket of water nearby.

You should only light one firework at a time and should not try to relight a firework that did not go off.

Under city ordinances, fireworks are allowed from 5 to 11 today through Friday, and then Sunday through July 9th. On the Fourth of July, fireworks are allowed between 10 in the morning and midnight.