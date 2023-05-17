City finds no bidders in downtown property sale

The city of Columbus Redevelopment Commission has had no takers for its efforts to sell just over 3 acres of property it owns in downtown.

The city is trying to sell two unneeded properties it owns around the south and west side of the Brown and Water street intersection, including land abutting the Robert N. Stewart Bridge leading to Second Street. At its April meeting, the commission agreed to try to get rid of the property.

Bids for the property were supposed to be opened at this week’s redevelopment commission meeting, but the advertisement for bidders drew no responses. According to Brad Bingham, an attorney from Barnes & Thornburg advising the commission, the lack of bids means that after a 30 day wait, the commission can dispose of the property for any offer it deems as reasonable. Which means that as of June 15th, the property can be sold regardless of appraisals.

Heather Pope, director of redevelopment for the city, said that the city will now work with the railroad to straighten the property lines to replat the two parcels, and will get at least two new appraisals of the property. The sale will require no further action from the commission, Bingham said.

Map courtesy of Bartholomew County GIS.