City Christmas tree moves to Columbus City Hall

The city of Columbus Christmas tree has arrived at City Hall.

According to Jody Coffman, spokeswoman for the city, the tree was owned by Dave and Eileen Von Fange, who live near Walesboro. It is a Norwegian Spruce and it was around 36 feet tall before it was cut down.

The tree arrived at Columbus City Hall after a caravan up Jonesville Road yesterday morning.

Photo: Columbus City Hall Christmas Tree file photo courtesy of Hadley Fruits for Landmark Columbus via Columbus Area Visitors Center