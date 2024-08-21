City announces new transportation director

The city of Columbus is announcing that it has hired a new director for the city transportation department.

According to city officials, Matthew Dudukovich has been appointed to the role. Dudokovich comes from a background of human resources and he has experience in operations, manufacturing, engineering, sales/marketing, and customer service.

Dudokovich will lead initiatives to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Bryan Burton, Director of Public Works said that he expects that Dudokovich’s “vision and dedication to excellence will enhance (the city’s) transportation services and support (its) mission to deliver superior value to our customers.”