City animal shelter celebrating Dog Day, unveiling new garden

Columbus Animal Care Services is celebrating national Dog Day and the new Forever Home Garden at the city-operated shelter with an open house this afternoon.

The Forever Home Garden features primarily native plants. It was created in honor of the late Constance Seward, for her many years of volunteer service with local animal welfare groups.

The open house will feature remarks from Mayor Mary Ferdon, along with dog treats, rock painting and potted native plant starts from the garden will be given away. You will also be able to get information about volunteering at the shelter and meet with the animals available for adoption.

The open house will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the shelter on Arnold Street.