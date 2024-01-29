Circus animals saved from burning truck in northern Indiana

Indiana State Police troopers had a circus on their hands Saturday morning, or at least part of one.

According to the agency, an officer noticed a truck on fire at just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 69 in Grant County. The driver had already escaped the burning vehicle but said that the truck was transporting animals from the Shrine Circus and they were trapped inside the burning trailer. Trooper Edward Titus, Grant County Deputy Joshua Kennedy and a member of the circus crew entered the trailer and freed the animals which included five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse.

Neither the driver nor the animals were injured. Titus and Kennedy were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation but released.

Other officers corralled the animals until more circus trucks could arrive.

Troopers believe an equipment failure started the fire.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police