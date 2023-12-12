Christmas tree recycling to start Dec. 26th in Columbus

Columbus city crews will begin picking up Christmas trees during their normal trash and recycling collection routes starting the day after Christmas. You should have your trees curbside on the same day as your normal pickups.

All trees must be removed from bags and they must be free of ornaments, hooks, stands, or nails.

Call-ins will not be accepted for Christmas trees and collections will not be made on private streets or on alleys.

Christmas tree collection will continue through January 26th.

You can get more information on the CurbCycle or Columbus Collect apps, or on the city website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/

