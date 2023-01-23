Christmas tree recycling ends this week in Columbus

Columbus city crews are continuing to pick up Christmas trees during their normal trash and recycling collection routes through the end of this week. You should have your trees curbside on the same day as your normal pickups.

All trees must be removed from bags and they must be free of ornaments, hooks, stands, or nails.

Call-ins will not be accepted for Christmas trees and collections will not be made on private streets or on alleys.

Christmas tree collection will continue through Friday.