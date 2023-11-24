Christmas of Yesteryear returns to Hope Dec. 1st

The Yellow Trail Museum will be kicking off the holiday season with Christmas of Yesteryear, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1st on the Hope Town Square.

There will be a bake sale and Christmas crafts at the museum on the northwestern corner of the Town Square starting at 5. Santa will be arriving at the museum at 5:15 p.m.

Re-enactors will portray historical figures at WiLLow LeaVes restaurant from 6 to 7 p.m. And there will be a live nativity at the shelterhouse on the Town Square from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.