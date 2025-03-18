Chlorine gas leaks after valve fails at Columbus water plant

A chlorine leak at a Columbus City Utilities water plant led authorities to request people stay out of the area yesterday morning.

According to the city-owned water company, Water Plant No. 2, near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds on Spears Street, experienced a valve failure, resulting in a slight chlorine leak around 11 a.m. Monday morning. .

Columbus Fire Department’s Hazardous Response Team went to the site. Authorities recommended that travelers stay clear of the area while the leak was handled.

Firefighters gave the all-clear at about 11:30 in the morning. The chlorine gas leak was contained, and the leaking valve was repaired.

Authorities say there was no immediate danger or threat to our community.