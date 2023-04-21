Children’s choirs holding spring concert tonight

The Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir will be holding a Voices of Spring concert this evening.

The choir is a cooperative effort between the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. The concert will feature the group’s Preparatory, Descant and Concert Choirs. All of those are made up of young singers from Bartholomew County and surrounding communities. The concert will also feature the First United Methodist Church Choir.

The Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir offers musical experiences to students from 4 years old to ninth grade;. It features an early childhood program, the preparatory choir for first through third graders and the audition based Descant and Concert Choirs.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. tonight at First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Tickets are not required but donations will be accepted.