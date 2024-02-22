Childcare information sessions start next week in local counties

A series of meetings to gauge the state of childcare in the region will kick off next week, with public sessions in Bartholomew, Jennings and Jackson counties.

The Lilly Endowment has issued a grant to a coalition of area organizations to study the childcare issue in the region. First Children’s Financial, a national leader in child-care business development and financing, will be organizing conversations in each community about sustainable child-care options.

The first session will be Tuesday in Jackson County at the Child Care Network on Chestnut Street. A session in Bartholomew County will be held on Wednesday at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue and in Jennings County on Thursday, February 29th at Jennings County High School on West Walnut Street. The initiative will be holding information gathering sessions next week and are hoping to have childcare providers, parents and employers attend.

The meetings will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To register for a session or for more information you can you can contact Kari Stattelman, First Children’s Financial’s director of consulting at

[email protected].

Bartholomew, Jennings and Jackson counties map courtesy of www.indianamap.org