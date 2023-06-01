Chicago women arrested on drug charges on Interstate

Margaret Tran. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Two Chicago women are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near Seymour.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers stopped a southbound vehicle on the interstate for a traffic violation on Tuesday. Officers noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle and a police dog alerted to the smell of drugs inside. During a search, officers discovered psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 21-year-old Margaret Tran was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A passenger, 22-year-old Amy Vo is being accused of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

Amy Vo. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.