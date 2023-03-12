Chicago Man Dies in Accident on I-65 in Jackson County

A Chicago Man died in an accident early Saturday morning on I-65 in Jackson County.

The initial investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists indicated that at approximately 4:00 am Saturday morning, a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer, being driven by Frederick D. Felder, age 37, Chicago, Illinois was traveling southbound on I-65 near the 43 mile marker.

For an unknown reason, Felder’s vehicle left the west side of the roadway. The vehicle struck trees and a fence before coming to a stop.

Initial first responders on the scene found Felder deceased inside of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing to determine whether he died as a result of the collision or whether a medical issue played a role in the crash. The Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to pronounce Felder deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results are pending although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors. The right lane of I-65 Southbound was closed through the area for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

Frederick Felder’s family has been notified.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County EMS, Seymour Fire Department, Vernon Township Fire Department, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.