Cheer Fund to hold golf tourney fundraiser in July

The Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund will be offering a new fundraising opportunity next month, the charity’s first golf outing.

The Cheer Fund is the oldest charity in Bartholomew County, operating since 1930. The effort provides Christmas gifts for the needy children of the community. It is funded entirely by donations and relies on community volunteers for its efforts.

The golf outing is going to be at Otter Creek Golf Course on July 17th and registration is now for teams of four is now open. Both morning and afternoon flights are being considered, with final tee times determined by the number of teams that register. Space is limited for the event.

Lunch will be provided for all participants.

You are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot. The deadline for registrations is June 30th.

Organizers are also seeking sponsors for the event. You can find more information or register at https://www.columbusfiremenscheerfund.org/