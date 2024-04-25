Charity golf tourney signups now open in Seymour

Sign ups are now open for this summer’s Dr. Bud Charity Golf Tournament which raises money for nursing scholarships for students in Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington counties.

The tournament will be held June 26th at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour and there will be morning tee times starting at 8 a.m. and afternoon times starting at 1:30 p.m.

You may sign up as an individual or a team of 4 for the golf scramble. Corporate sponsorships are also available.

This is the 43rd Annual Dr. Bud Charity Golf Open. Dr. H. P. “Bud” Graessle was a practicing physician and surgeon for 53 years until his retirement in 1971. The Dr. “Bud” nursing Scholarship was established in his honor.

You can sign up here: https://www.schneckmed.org/events/2024-dr-bud-charity-golf-tournament/2024-06-26