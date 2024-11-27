Chances of holiday snowfall diminish

The chance of accumulating snow heading into Thanksgiving Day has diminished across most of our area.

A rain and snowy mix is expected to start tonight, but less than an inch of accumulation is expected. You could still see some slippery spots on the roads tomorrow, especially on untreated roads and overpasses.

On Friday, we should see the coldest temperatures so far this season, with temperatures in the 30s and wind bringing the wind chill down to the teens. The National Weather Service says that as you head back to school and work on Monday morning, we could see wind chills down to the single digits across our area.

Emergency officials say that if you have to be on the road this holiday weekend, you should pack additional warm clothes or blankets and a vehicle emergency kit.