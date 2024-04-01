Chances increase for severe weather tonight, Tuesday

Bartholomew County Emergency Management press release

Bartholomew County has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Monday evening and Tuesday. A Slight Risk remains for Flash Flooding for Tonight through Tuesday morning.

Increased Risk for Flash Flooding on Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms likely through Tuesday evening.

Additional strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon through early evening, mainly near and south of the I-70 Corridor. Widespread 1-3 inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Increasing concern for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon. Threat on Tuesday is greatest across south and east portions of the area.

Timing: Greatest threat – After 5 PM (Monday)

Multiple rounds expected through Tuesday.

12 PM to 8 PM (Monday)

8 PM (Monday) to 4 AM (Tuesday)

Most likely timing for Flash Flooding risk – 5 PM (Monday) to 8 AM (Tuesday)

Increased Risk of Flash Flooding (2”+) – 5 PM to 8PM (Tuesday)

Heaviest rain expected 10 PM (Monday) to 6 AM (Tuesday)

Main Threats:

Heavy Rain (Monday and Tuesday)

Large Hail – (Monday)

Damaging Wind and Possible Tornadoes (Monday)

Actions/What To Do: