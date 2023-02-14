Chance of severe wind gusts this afternoon, evening

Forecasters say it could be a windy day today, with a chance of strong wind gusts starting this evening and lasting through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that we could see south winds of 15 to 25 mph along with gusts of up to 40 mph expected and some brief gusts approaching 50 mph.

You can expect the winds to blow around unsecured objects in your yard. Tree limbs could be blown down and there could be some power outages.

The strongest winds will be this evening and again tomorrow morning.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. today and lasts through 10 a.m. Wednesday.