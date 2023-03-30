Chance for severe weather possible Friday night
The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance for some severe weather coming up later this week.
Severe storms with damaging winds are possible Friday night. The highest chances for severe storms will be across the western portions of southern Indiana with the odds diminishing closer to I-65. Damaging winds would be the primary threat with these storms.
You can expect windy conditions Friday night into Saturday. Wind gusts or more than 40 mph are likely.