Chamber plans annual luncheon with business speaker

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its annual luncheon for later this month.

Cindy Frey, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, says that the luncheon is the biggest annual business-related event in the community. The keynote speaker at the March 26th event will be Scott McKain, a former WCSI personality and now national business speaker. Frey explains:

Frey said McKain, a native of Brownstown, will speak on “What to Do When ‘Great’ Isn’t Good Enough to Grow Your Business.”

The chamber luncheon also features the presentation of community awards including the Edna V. Folger Teacher of the Year award, along with the chamber’s company of the year, project of the year and community service awards.

This year’s main sponsor is Centra Credit Union.

The luncheon will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 26th at The Commons. Tickets are $75.

You can get more information and buy tickets on the chamber website at columbusareachamber.com.

